‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Operators catering for inbound tourists enjoy best month for bookings in three yearsThe current economic jargon explainedThe plunging pound may cause British holidaymakers to choke at the prices if and when they next choose to go abroad. But one slice of the travel industry is seeing a silver lining in the storm clouds.Tour operators catering for visitors are quietly calling it their best month for bookings since October 2019 as US tourists take advantage of sterling’s tumble. Continue reading...