‘We lost about £100,000’: one year on, Britons count cost of the mini-budget

People who lost money for care home fees and others facing rocketing mortgage costs after Truss's gambit share their storiesThe chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng's speech at the Commons dispatch box on 23 September last year, and his refusal to publish the Office for Budget Responsibility's autumn 2022 forecast on the state of the economy, led to a run on the pound, sharply higher borrowing costs and a crisis in the UK pensions industry.A year on from Liz Truss and Kwarteng's disastrous mini-budget, people from across the country shared with the Guardian how their lives and finances were affected by its chaotic aftermath.