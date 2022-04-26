‘We stopped using the oven as price went up’: how rise in energy bills is hitting UK homes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Three people share how they have been affected during the cost of living crisisThe UK is gripped by the worst cost of living emergency since the 1980s, with inflation hitting 7% – and threatening to breach 9% – driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruption during the pandemic.In signs of the seriousness of the crisis, energy company chief executives intervened recently to demand MPs offer households more support – with the E.ON boss warning up to 40% of people in Britain could fall into fuel poverty after Ofgem raises the energy price cap again in October. Continue reading...