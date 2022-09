‘We will be skint this winter’: one family’s struggle to manage in cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Dan Collins and Lucy Woolhead had 'just about enough money' for outgoings until April, when energy bill rose by £130 a month"Winter is our big fear at the moment because we don't know exactly how it's going to shake out. All we know is we're basically going to be skint," says Dan Collins, of the impact rising living costs are having on his family.Dan and his partner, Lucy Woolhead, welcomed identical twins Scarlett and Beatrix in February and their short lives have been in step with the cost of living crisis. While official figures published on Wednesday showed runaway inflation dipped below 10% last month, as lower petrol and diesel prices offset dearer food, Sarah Coles of the analysts Hargreaves Lansdown said this was just a "pause for breath".