‘We’ll be £1,500 a year better off’: parent reacts to child benefit tax changes in budget

Family will no longer have to repay all of benefit – while a keen saver says he is interested in the British IsaJeremy Hunt raises income threshold for tax penaltyThe chancellor’s budget on Wednesday brought changes to the high-income child benefit charge and details of a new British Isa for savers. We spoke to a parent who is now paying the charge and an investor to get their reactions to the announcements. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel