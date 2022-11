‘We’re a thorn in their side’: the battle over green space in London’s estates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Councils are pushed to allow ‘infill’ building on land they own – but residents resist the loss of play space and open areasMayow Park: the threatened Lewisham green space cherished by locals – in picturesSocial housing residents on a London estate feel they are being “gagged” in discussions about the future of the place where they live, as the council prepares one of the capital’s controversial “infill” plans, which cover green spaces with homes.Residents on the Dodson and Amigo estate in Elephant and Castle say they have been asked to sign documents promising not to speak to other residents or journalists, in exchange for taking part in meetings about new homes planned for their estates. Continue reading...