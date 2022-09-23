‘What do they expect me to do?’ Part-time workers dismayed by benefits rule changes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Childcare, health problems or other constraints mean taking action to boost earnings will be a strugglePart-time workers have reacted with dismay at the tightening of rules that could result in a cut to their benefits unless they work longer hours or take steps to increase their earnings.The changes, which that come into force in January, will require claimants who work up to 15 hours a week (24 hours a week for couples) to take action to boost their earnings. The current threshold is nine hours, but this goes up to 12 hours a week on Monday, and 19 hours a week for couples. Continue reading...