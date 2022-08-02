|
‘What’s my future?’: millennials and Gen-Z grapple with cost of living crisis
Majority of UK young people in low-income households going without essentials while others use savings to pay billsLike many people across the UK, Luke Downham, 26, has found himself living pay day to pay day as the cost of living crisis intensifies.During the pandemic, he was able to save money and pay off student debt. Relocating to Manchester in 2021, he started a new job as a biomedical scientist for the NHS with the belief that life was improving. Continue reading...
