29.10.2023 14:00:45
‘Why everyone should be able to live their rich life’: Ramit Sethi on taking the fear out of personal finance
For many of us, money is far too tight to mention. But Ramit Sethi is here to tell us otherwise. The bestselling author and presenter wants to get to the root of our worries and show us why we need to think differently about moneyRamit Sethi, a bestselling personal finance guru turned TV star, has a question for you. What does your rich life look like? Perhaps it’s lounging in the Caribbean with a bottomless piña colada. Or front row seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Or maybe, like Sethi himself, it’s as simple as ordering any starter/appetiser on a menu without checking the price.You’ve probably played this game before. But Sethi’s version has an unexpected twist, because he thinks we can all live our rich life with a few minor adjustments, no lottery tickets required. “Everybody in this room should be able to live a rich life,” he says, soon after we find each other at a swank lounge inside New York’s SoHo Grand. “Everybody in this room should be able to understand the basic language of money. And if they can do that, they can actually feel good about money.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
