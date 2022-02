‘Why is no one up in arms?’ Six householders on the menace of fuel poverty

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

With energy prices expected to soar in April, six Britons already struggling with living costs relate their fearsAlmost one in 10 households are now experiencing “fuel stress” amid surging gas and electricity prices – a figure expected to treble overnight after the new energy price cap comes in on 1 April.The Resolution Foundation forecasts that energy bills will become unaffordable for 27% of households when the price cap rises to about £2,000 a year. The poorest households may have to spend half their income on energy. Continue reading...