|
22.08.2022 23:50:59
‘Winter’ approaches for base metals equities, warns Haywood report
A metaphorical winter approaches for base metals equities, says Haywood Capital Markets in a new report published on Sunday.Analyst Pierre Vaillancourt expects the constellation of base metals companies under coverage’s second quarter results to fall below expectations when they start reporting results from month’s-end.“Overall, we look for most base metals producers to reflect weakening metals prices, as negative provisional price adjustments will impact results,” wrote the analyst in a note to clients.Haywood also expects ongoing inflation pressure to impact costs materially, which continued at an annualized 8.7% rate (CPI) for the June quarter, including WTI crude oil (up 14% quarter-on-quarter) and diesel (US Gulf Coast Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Prompt Spot index) up 32% q-o-q.“As a result, we believe operating mine costs will continue to increase in the quarter. On the other hand, we note that operating conditions were more favourable for some companies, which will help mitigate the impact of inflation and metals prices,” said the analyst.Average prices improved sequentially in the June quarter for zinc, closing at $1.78 per lb. versus $1.49 per lb. in the first quarter, and nickel gained to $13.16 per lb. versus $12.15 per lb. three months earlier.However, the copper price declined 21% over the prior three months to $3.71 per lb. The zinc price fell 13% q-o-q to $1.38 per lb.“Since the end of 2Q22, the price deterioration has intensified. So far in 3Q22, copper is down -10% to $3.34 per lb. – the lowest level since late 2020, zinc is down 12% to $1.21 per lb., and nickel is down 13% to $9.27 per lb.The softer metal prices weighed heavily on the underlying equities.Base metals price performance in the second quarter. Credit: Haywood Capital Markets.“Base metals equities gave back their gains from previous quarters, as the Global X Copper Miners ETF fell 35% q-o-q, the S&P/TSX Global Metals index fell 34% q-o-q, compared to the S&P 500, which fell 17% q-o-q, and the S&P composite index, which dropped 14%,” said the analyst.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
|325,00
|-0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.