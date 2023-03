‘Working till we drop’: why women are on the front line of French pension protests

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

With childcare and more part-time jobs, France’s women have to work longer for smaller pensions than their male colleagues, and their anger is risingAs the march against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms made its way along the Grands Boulevards north of Paris on Thursday, a group of women began singing and dancing in the dense crowd.Above the sound of police sirens, protestor chants and the clatter of tear gas grenades, the music was familiar; the words were not. A female activist group calling itself Les Rosies – after Rosie the Riveter, the feminist icon of working women – had rewritten the 1990s hit Freed from Desire by the Italian singer Gala with French lyrics. Continue reading...