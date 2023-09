“We help our philanthropic clients to draw up their project and transform it into concrete actions”

Philanthropists are people who devote all or part of their wealth (and often their time and skills) to a charitable cause. Their profile and demands have changed dramatically in recent years. What are these major changes and how does BNP Paribas Wealth Management guide philanthropists? Interview wi... - (source: group.bnpparibas) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BNP Paribas S.A. Zum vollständigen Artikel