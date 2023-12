🐶 How much it costs to be a pawrent

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive🐩 Rising pet ownershipEarlier this year, I had to bring my three-year-old cocker spaniel for surgery. Popcorn was born with bad hips and the vet recommended that her hip joint be removed so it would stop causing her pain. The bill came up to S$3,500. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel