🛌 Rebellion against sleep still going strong

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive💤 Revenge bedtime procrastinationOriginating from a Chinese expression – “bao fu xing ao ye” – the catchy term was popularised in a viral tweet by journalist Daphne Lee in 2020. She described it as a phenomenon where “people who don’t have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late night hours”. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel