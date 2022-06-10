|
: ‘Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy’: Jan. 6 hearings kick off with searing charges against ex-president
The House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol kicked off a prime-time hearing Thursday with searing charges against Donald Trump, painting a portrait of the former president at the center of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
