|
06.04.2022 21:04:00
: ‘There’s a lot of suspicion about what’s Uber really up to’ — Uber is bringing taxicabs onto its platform, here’s how it will work
Uber Technologies Inc. has made deals with the taxi industry that it disrupted more than a decade ago, which could bring cabs into the Uber app for some riders as soon as this spring.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!