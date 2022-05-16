|
16.05.2022 23:09:00
: Abbott, FDA reach deal to resume making baby formula at U.S. plant amid shortage
Abbott Laboratories and the Food and Drug Administration reached a deal Monday to restart production of baby formula at a U.S. plant that has been shut down amid a recall of the product, which contributed to a nationwide shortage of formula.
