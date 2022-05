: At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett aims to assure shareholders

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"

At the start of the Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B BRK.A annual meeting on Saturday, chairman and chief executive officer Warren Buffett wasted no time speaking to the question of the company’s aging leadership. He noted, in fact, that the combined age of he and vice chairman Charlie Munger was roughly 190 years --- and that it was only appropriate that shareholders “see them in person.”