04.04.2023 16:59:00
: Carry-on luggage restrictions relaxed at London City Airport, thanks to U.S. technology
London City Airport has become the first of the country's airports to use a full CT (computerized tomography) security scanner that will eliminate the need for removing laptops or liquids from carry-on luggage at security checks.
