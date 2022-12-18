|
18.12.2022
Elon Musk says he'll quit if poll tells him to, as Twitter reverses ban on accounts that promote other social networks
Twitter early Sunday announced it would ban accounts that post links or usernames for certain "prohibited" third-party social media platforms, only to apparently rescind the rule about 12 hours later after it stirred more controversy and apparently enough backlash for Elon Musk to ask Twitter users whether he should step aside as chief executive.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
