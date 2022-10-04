|
04.10.2022 13:50:00
: Exclusive: Starbucks urged to work with unions in letter from members of Congress
Almost three dozen lawmakers on Monday urged Starbucks Corp. to work with the unions that have formed at nearly 250 of its stores around the nation, and expressed concerns about allegations that the coffee chain is discriminating against workers who are unionizing by withholding wage and benefits increases.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
