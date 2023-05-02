|
02.05.2023 02:25:00
: IBM expects to pause hiring for thousands of jobs that can be done by AI: report
The CEO of International Business Machines Corp. expects to pause the hiring of thousands of people for positions that could be replaced by artificial intelligence in the coming years, according to a new report.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!