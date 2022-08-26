Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.08.2022 21:11:00

: Justice Department may be readying potential antitrust lawsuit against Apple: report

The iPhone maker has been under investigation by the Justice Department for more than three years over charges from developers that it has abused its market power to stifle competition. It remains unclear if the department will pursue a formal case, according to a report in Politico on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.
22.08.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.08.22 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.07.22 Apple Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.22 Apple Neutral Credit Suisse Group

