|
03.11.2022 16:43:00
: Lyft lays off 13% of workers in second round of cuts this year, maintains financial guidance
Lyft Inc. is laying off 13% of its workforce, which amounts to about 650 jobs, in what its executives are calling a proactive step as they look to a possible recession and plan for the coming year.
