06.04.2022 23:11:00
: SoFi stock falls after outlook cut, executives expect student-loan moratorium to be extended through 2022
Following an extension of the federal student loan moratorium, SoFi Technologies Inc. trimmed its outlook for the full fiscal year Wednesday, with executives now assuming the moratorium will last at least through the rest of the year.
