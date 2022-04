: Twitter employees blanch at prospect of Musk ownership

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"

Ultimately Musk's gambit, however serious, could force Twitter 's board to consider other acquisition offers in addition to Musk as part of a fiduciary duty. That, in turn, could put Twitter in play for another corporate suitor, possibly Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. or a media conglomerate like Comcast Corp.