|
13.04.2022 18:50:00
: Zoom is transforming its platform as hybrid work becomes permanent
As Zoom Video Communications Inc. Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg sees it, the hybrid work model is here to stay --- which means Zoom needs to constantly change the way it looks to customers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!