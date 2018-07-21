21.07.2018 13:00:00

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Tree Seed Plant barbecue to highlight review of closure/

ANGUS, ON, July 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members of Local 313 working at the Ontario Tree Seed Plant, along with community members who want to keep the plant open and public, will hold a barbecue to encourage participation in a ministry review of the closure.

Date:

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Time:

12 noon

Location:

Ontario Tree Seed Plant, 141 King Street, Angus

 

Last spring, the Liberal government announced it would close the plant – the only one of its kind in Ontario. On July 18, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Minister Jeff Yurek announced a review of the decision to close the plant through consultation with stakeholders and other interested parties.

Ontario Tree Seed Plant workers extract, store, clean, test and distribute billions of tree seeds to nurseries, forestry companies, government tree-planting programs and individual consumers.

