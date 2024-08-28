|
Ageas reports first half-year results 2024
- Net Operating Result of EUR 613 million fuelled by excellent insurance results in both Life and Non-Life
- Solid commercial performance underpinned by significant growth in Non-Life along with a marked rise in Life
- Interim gross cash dividend of EUR 1.50 per share
- EUR 200 million share buyback announced
|Key Figures (Group)
|Earnings
|
|
Inflows
(at constant exchange rate and scope)
|
|Operating Performance
|
|Balance Sheet
|
|
Impact24 -- Non-financial and Sustainability Achievements
|
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas said: "Once again we delivered on our Impact24 growth strategy, driven by an excellent overall Non-Life performance and significant growth in Life bolstered by a solid increase in inflows in Asia and a strong recovery in Europe. These excellent insurance results in both Life and Non-Life allowed us to deliver a robust Net Operating Result for the first half of 2024. This places us in a strong position to sustain our full-year guidance for a Net Operating Result of EUR 1.2 to 1.25 billion. And in line with our commitment, we will be distributing an interim gross cash dividend of EUR 1.50 to our shareholders. Furthermore, we decided to launch a new share buyback programme of EUR 200 million. Alongside our operational and financial successes, we are increasingly being recognised for our commitment to our non-financial goals, and as we approach the conclusion of our 3-year strategic plan, we are confident that we will meet all targets set under Impact24."
Attachment
