Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

August 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.



Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Miska Kuusela

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Miska Kuusela

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36743/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-08-15

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 6.3874 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2400 Volume weighted average price: 6.3874 EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

