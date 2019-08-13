/C O R R E C T I O N -- Alteryx, Inc./

In the news release, Alteryx Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Company Growth, issued 13-Aug-2019 by Alteryx, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the fifth paragraph, third sentence, should read "5,300 Alteryx customers" rather than "5,300 Alteryx users" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Alteryx Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Company GrowthTransformational Marketing Leader, Amy Heidersbach, Joins Company to Scale Global Brand and Marketing Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced that Amy Heidersbach has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). As the company continues its strong growth, Amy is responsible for evolving the global go-to-market strategy and delivering data-driven programs that help businesses of all sizes leverage analytics to accelerate their own digital transformation and performance.

"Marketing is a critical driver in our success, and we believe now is the time to further invest in modern, integrated marketing strategies that communicate our unique value to the market," said Scott Jones, president and chief revenue officer at Alteryx. "We are excited to welcome Amy to the Alteryx team as we continue to transform the data science and analytics market and aggressively grow our global presence."

Amy brings more than 20 years of experience building authentic brands, bringing innovative products to market and delivering effective campaigns that connect with consumers, businesses, developers and partners. Her experience launching and growing marketplace businesses at Capital One and PayPal will benefit Alteryx as it expands into new markets and ecosystems. Her proven ability to build purpose-driven brands at CareerBuilder, Magento, PayPal, Visa and others will help Alteryx evolve its brand as it grows globally.

"Alteryx is a dynamic brand and clear leader in the analytics space, evidenced by the company's continuous innovation, fast growth and customer passion," said Heidersbach. "Enabling millions of citizen data scientists around the globe to learn faster, make better business decisions and have a positive impact on their customers is an important and audacious vision. I'm thrilled to join the talented, passionate team that created the company we know today, and am ready to help Alteryx fully realize our vision by transforming how we use analytics to deliver more targeted, effective marketing programs and unleashing the thrill of solving for businesses and communities around the globe."

Amy's appointment follows demonstrated company performance and global expansion, as the company continues to benefit from an increased demand for advanced analytics coupled by strong execution in 80 countries. For Q2 2019, Alteryx announced $82 million in revenue, a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 59%. This momentum is grounded in an incredible company culture fostered by 1,076 associates worldwide and passionate customer advocacy amplified by 5,300 Alteryx customers across the globe, validated by the company's recent recognition as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning and as a top five company on the Orange County Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work.

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights, and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

