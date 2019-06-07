/C O R R E C T I O N -- BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd./

In the news release, "Singapore BIGO Technology Creates NTU Scholarship Fund Valued at $500,000 for AI talents", issued on 4-June-2019 by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Scholarship should have been valued in Singapore Dollars. Complete, corrected release follows:

Singapore BIGO Technology Creates NTU Scholarship Fund Valued at S$500,000 for AI talents

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Technology has generously created the BIGO Excellence Scholarship Fund for Nanyang Technological University, specifically for undergraduates of Data Science and AI in the school of Computer Science and Engineering. The value of the scholarship fund is S$500,000. The named fund will exist into perpetuity and will go towards funding two (2) graduating students a sum of S$10,000 each, for every year starting 2020.

In a scholarship signing ceremony hosted at NTU today, BIGO also announced that they are keen to be more entrenched in the search for young talent within the walls of the university. They have committed to actively engage budding young talent through intensive practicum sessions and internships, going so far as to hire these interns as permanent staff should their performance be satisfactory. What makes the internship unique at BIGO is that they offer an opportunity to visit any of the 20 offices around the world as part of the internship experience.

BIGO Technology is looking to increase the total number of technical hires in Singapore to around 500 by the end of 2022 and expects to ignite interest in NTU students to explore the possibility of working at BIGO.

Professor Alan Chan, Vice President for NTU's Office for Alumni and Advancement adds "BIGO's donation is significant not just because of the monetary value, but also because of the expert level opportunity and interaction it opens up for our students. The "start-to-finish" type of involvement shows us their commitment to better the level of AI not only to the school but to the whole tech community and industry in Singapore."

BIGO's President Jason Hu says "Given the dynamic Singapore IT and AI landscape, we are anxious to groom and retain young talents for BIGO. As a tech company, we want to ensure that we will stay competitive in the AI field, this means we will be aggressively pursuing AI talents not just from universities but from the global pool as well. By doing so, we are confident that we will be able to improve and upgrade the standard of AI experts in Singapore and move the standard of BIGO's AI to the next level."

Other than the signing ceremony, NTU professors and BIGO AI experts engaged in a vibrant panel discussion about the AI landscape in Singapore and the resulting impact it has on lives as well as the future of an integrated AI world. The open discussion also touched on the topic of 500 technical positions that would be created by 2022 as it was a point of interest for graduating students.

BIGO hopes that with the scholarship and holistic approach, they will be able generate an ecosystem for IT related experts in Singapore, giving more dimension to the landscape here. This will in turn attract more talent from around the world, allowing for a more vibrant and conducive platform for skills transference and interaction.

About BIGO Technology Pte Ltd

BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. is a fast-growing Singapore Internet company established in 2014. We focus on video broadcast and VoIP related products and services all over the world. Our products include BIGO LIVE (mobile live stream community), LIKE (magic video maker community), imo (global video communication app).

BIGO's headquarters and regional centers are focused on building Artificial Intelligence capabilities and enhancements specifically for localization and country specific requirements.

BIGO aims to provide their users with a world class experience through their cutting-edge technology. Building a global and inspiring social community based on live-broadcasting and video service. BIGO encourages people to share their creativity, passion and happiness in life and make the world a better place.

BIGO LIVE and LIKE has a total of 78.7 million monthly active users around the world while imo has 211 million monthly active users.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190606/2486397-2-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190606/2486397-2-b

SOURCE BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd.