/C O R R E C T I O N -- Braze/

In the news release, Braze Crosses $100 Million Annual Recurring Revenue Milestone, issued 13-Dec-2019 by Braze over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, third sentence, should read "530M emails" rather than "53M emails" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Braze Crosses $100 Million Annual Recurring Revenue MilestoneCustomer Engagement Platform Plans for Expansion in 2020 with Opening of Fifth Office in Chicago

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze , the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced it has crossed $100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). In addition, Braze announced that they will open their fifth office in Chicago next year. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, San Francisco, and Singapore, and is on pace to hit 500 full-time employees in early 2020.

Braze currently has more than 800 customers in 50 countries, including Canva, Disney, HBO, and Overstock.com. The company's customers encompass a network of more than two billion monthly active users and an average of 1.5 billion daily messages. And on Black Friday , Braze sent more than 2.9 billion messages, including 530M emails, 1.62 billion mobile messages, and 96M web pushes.

"We enter rarified air at $100 million ARR, a noteworthy milestone for all Braze employees," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Our focus in 2020 will be to build momentum as we expand our global footprint and help top brands transform marketing strategies into well orchestrated experiences that create lasting connections with their customers."

"Braze is one of our top portfolio companies, and this milestone is a true testament of their leadership, product, and strong customer adoption with companies ranging from startups to large-scale enterprises," said Doug Pepper, General Partner at ICONIQ Capital . "The company is positioned to truly change the marketing technology landscape and how different functions contribute to marketing."

Over the past year, the company has continued to gain momentum in all facets of its business:

Named on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 list , Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces , and Crain's 2019 100 Best Places to Work in New York City .

Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in the report's second year.

Expanded channels to include Content Cards and SMS, and became the first customer engagement platform to support AMP for Email .

Partnered with Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud, to add support for Data Sharing – an easier way for brands to securely access and analyze immense amounts of Braze customer engagement data in real-time.

Expanded the Braze Alloys Partner Program by introducing more than 40 solutions partners to help customers implement Braze and conceptualize creative campaigns to drive sustainable, long-term revenue growth. Initial solutions partners include agencies Digitas, Ogilvy, Slalom, and growth consultancies around the world, bringing the total number of partners to almost 100.

Added experienced leaders to the company: former Bazaarvoice executive Sara Spivey as CMO ; Warrick Godfrey as VP of industry solutions ; and former Marketo chairman and CEO Phil Fernandez as a new board director.

Received the prestigious 2018 Customer Relationship Management Institute's NorthFace ScoreBoard Award given to companies exhibiting customer service excellence based on top tier customer satisfaction scores.

The company is hiring in all five locations. To view job openings, please visit: https://www.braze.com/about/careers/ .

About Braze:

Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. The company was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms and was recognized as one of Inc Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braze-crosses-100-million-annual-recurring-revenue-milestone-300974353.html

SOURCE Braze