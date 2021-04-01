/C O R R E C T I O N -- Brightline/

In the news release, Brightline Announces Additions to Growing Leadership Team, issued 01-Apr-2021 by Brightline over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, first sentence, should read "Zack Still as Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer" rather than "Zack Still as Chief Information Officer & Chief System Officer" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Brightline Announces Additions to Growing Leadership TeamPediatric Behavioral Health Care Company Welcomes Technology and Health Care Leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline, the first comprehensive behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common challenges, has announced the addition of four new members to their executive leadership team.

The growing pediatric virtual behavioral health care company welcomed Haleigh Tebben as Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Alpert as Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Business Development, Zack Still as Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer, and James Fitzpatrick as Vice President, Commercial. The additions to the leadership team come as Brightline plans for expansion this year.

"Throughout the pandemic we saw the need for mental and behavioral health support among kids and teens skyrocket. Our goal at Brightline is to make high-quality, ubiquitous care for families accessible and affordable," said Naomi Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of Brightline. "I am excited to welcome four new exceptional leaders who will each play a pivotal role in bringing Brightline care to families across the country."

New additions to Brightline's executive team include:

Haleigh Tebben joins Brightline as Chief Commercial Officer from Collective Health, where she oversaw all revenue-generating areas of the company, as well as their network, consultant, and program partner teams, which developed and managed all new partnerships and integrations. Through her over 20 years of experience at companies such as Mercer and Gallup, and her background in consulting, she has had the opportunity to build strong relationships at the executive level of a broad range of companies.

joins Brightline as Chief Commercial Officer from Collective Health, where she oversaw all revenue-generating areas of the company, as well as their network, consultant, and program partner teams, which developed and managed all new partnerships and integrations. Through her over 20 years of experience at companies such as Mercer and Gallup, and her background in consulting, she has had the opportunity to build strong relationships at the executive level of a broad range of companies. Gary Alpert , now the Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Business Development at Brightline, has built, led, and grown client-facing teams at the fastest growing digital health companies from start-up to IPO and post-IPO. Prior to Brightline, Gary ran the Client Success team at Livongo, with responsibility for managing, renewing, and expanding revenue across Livongo's enterprise and health system client base. He also led Customer Success and Solutions Consulting and was an early member of the Strategy and Business Development team at Castlight Health.

now the Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Business Development at Brightline, has built, led, and grown client-facing teams at the fastest growing digital health companies from start-up to IPO and post-IPO. Prior to Brightline, Gary ran the Client Success team at Livongo, with responsibility for managing, renewing, and expanding revenue across Livongo's enterprise and health system client base. He also led Customer Success and Solutions Consulting and was an early member of the Strategy and Business Development team at Castlight Health. Zack Still joins Brightline as Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer from Socrates AI, where he led IT Operations, Security and Compliance. He has over 15 years of experience delivering and managing critical business systems and security infrastructure in high growth, heavily regulated, SaaS companies. Zack also held senior roles at Foodsmart and Castlight Health prior to joining Brightline.

joins Brightline as Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer from Socrates AI, where he led IT Operations, Security and Compliance. He has over 15 years of experience delivering and managing critical business systems and security infrastructure in high growth, heavily regulated, SaaS companies. Zack also held senior roles at Foodsmart and Castlight Health prior to joining Brightline. James Fitzpatrick joins as Vice President, Commercial with over 25 years of experience in healthcare, having begun his career at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey in 1994. He worked there for 20 years holding Senior National Account Sales Executive and Account Executive roles. James also served as a sales leader in population health at Healthways, Vitals where he worked with payers and employers to deploy the SmartShopper incentive program, and most recently as Vice President of Health Plan Sales at 2nd.MD.

Brightline's team growth comes as the healthcare company gears up for nationwide service and product offering expansion throughout this year. For more information on Brightline, visit hellobrightline.com.

About Brightline

Founded in 2019, Brightline is the first full-family behavioral health solution built specifically to care for children, teens, and their families across a range of common challenges. With multidisciplinary care teams, personalized family system care, evidence-based care delivery, and innovative technology, Brightline is able to support families with whatever challenges they're facing and help them thrive long-term. Founded by leading digital health entrepreneurs Naomi Allen and Giovanni Colella, Brightline is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and expanding nationwide. Learn more at hellobrightline.com

