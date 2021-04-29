/C O R R E C T I O N -- Digimarc Corporation/

In the news release, Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, issued 28-Apr-2021 by Digimarc Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the eighth paragraph, first sentence, the "here" link should lead to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5n3qeau. The complete, corrected release follows:

Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased eight percent to $6.7 million compared to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service revenue increased one percent, reflecting growth in services to Commercial1 customers, partially offset by a decrease in services to a Government customer as a result of timing of program work. Subscription revenue increased 19%, reflecting the impact of a new contract with a Commercial customer.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 decreased four percent to $12.6 million compared to $13.0 million in the same quarter a year-ago, reflecting lower travel, compensation and marketing costs.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 decreased nine percent to $8.2 million compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 decreased eight percent to $8.2 million or $(0.50) per diluted share compared to net loss of $8.9 million or $(0.74) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $70.7 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, April 28, 2021) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. President and CEO Riley McCormack and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.







1 Commercial includes customers previously categorized as Retail and Media as well as a small number of customers previously categorized as Government. The change in categorization was made to better align with the structure of our sales and delivery organization and is a more accurate representation of how we view and manage our business. Management will provide comparative information under the new and old reporting structure for each quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, along with additional bookings disclosure not historically provided, in the earnings call transcripts, starting with this quarter. These transcripts are posted on our website.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)













Three Month Information



March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020 Revenue:







Service

$ 3,784

$ 3,738 Subscription

2,916

2,451 Total revenue

6,700

6,189 Cost of revenue:







Service

1,570

1,684 Subscription

791

514 Total cost of revenue

2,361

2,198 Gross profit:







Service

2,214

2,054 Subscription

2,125

1,937 Total gross profit

4,339

3,991 Gross margin:







Service

59%

55% Subscription

73%

79% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue

65%

64%









Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

4,941

5,246 Research, development and engineering

4,131

4,433 General and administrative

3,493

3,367 Total operating expenses

12,565

13,046









Operating loss

(8,226)

(9,055)









Other income, net

10

142









Loss before income taxes

(8,216)

(8,913)









Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(6)

5 Net loss

$ (8,222)

$(8,908)









Earnings (loss) per common share:







Loss per common share - basic

$ (0.50)

$ (0.74) Loss per common share - diluted

$ (0.50)

$ (0.74) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

16,333

12,037 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

16,333

12,037

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)























March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 4,705

$ 19,696 Marketable securities(1)

65,796

58,032 Trade accounts receivable, net

4,141

3,907 Other current assets

1,978

2,197 Total current assets

76,620

83,832 Marketable securities(1)

159

— Property and equipment, net

3,144

3,272 Intangibles, net

6,609

6,612 Goodwill

1,114

1,114 Other assets

2,502

2,198 Total assets

$ 90,148

$ 97,028









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$ 3,008

$ 2,827 Note payable, current

4,799

3,947 Deferred revenue

2,943

3,002 Total current liabilities

10,750

9,776 Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

2,325

2,295 Note payable, long-term

280

1,118 Total liabilities

13,355

13,189









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock

50

50 Common stock

17

17 Additional paid-in capital

256,200

255,024 Accumulated deficit

(179,474)

(171,252) Total shareholders' equity

76,793

83,839









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 90,148

$ 97,028



(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $70,660 and $77,728 at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Month Information



March 31,

March 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (8,222)

$(8,908) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment

363

374 Amortization and write-off of intangibles

177

201 Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases

118

117 Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities

(266)

97 Stock-based compensation

2,010

2,195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivable

(612)

62 Other current assets

219

338 Other assets

(44)

19 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

501

61 Deferred revenue

(55)

(146) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities

(177)

(159) Net cash used in operating activities

(5,988)

(5,749)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(317)

(235) Capitalized patent costs

(159)

(137) Maturity of marketable securities

17,494

11,594 Purchase of marketable securities

(25,151)

(6,407) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,133)

4,815









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

—

574 Exercise of stock options

—

135 Purchase of common stock

(870)

(738) Net cash used in financing activities

(870)

(29)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(2)

$(14,991)

$ (963)



















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period

77,728

36,817 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period

70,660

30,570 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ (7,068)

$(6,247)

