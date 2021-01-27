/C O R R E C T I O N -- Enfusion/

In the news release, Global Fund Managers Fuel Record Growth in China for Enfusion, issued 26-Jan-2021 by Enfusion over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the sub headline should read "double-digit growth" rather than "triple-digit growth" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Global Fund Managers Fuel Record Growth in China for Enfusion

Firm reports double-digit growth in APAC as Chinese managers turn to Enfusion's cloud software to optimize efficiency

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software, announced today a record number of 14 new clients in China and overall double-digit growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) in 2020. Enfusion's growth underscores the increasing demand among international institutional and alternative investment managers looking for robust platforms to support domestic and global trading.

The newly signed Chinese managers represent an additional USD 7.4BN in assets under management (AUM) that will run through Enfusion's cloud-native SaaS software. New Chinese clients include Orient Securities International Financial Group Limited, Yaozhi Asset Management International Co., Limited, and China Securities (International) Finance Holding. Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited, the asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, is also among the new clients signed and will utilize Enfusion's portfolio management solutions and accounting offerings across 19 funds.

As more Chinese investors seek out offshore investments, a new wave of operational challenges has emerged. Traditionally reliant on domestic investment platforms, many Chinese managers now find their systems unable to accommodate the diverse nature of their onshore and offshore investments, forcing them to use disparate systems which are cumbersome, error-prone, and take valuable time away from the investment process. Many institutional managers have since turned to Enfusion to streamline this process across the front-middle-and back office, ultimately providing the accuracy, transparency, and efficiencies needed to support rapid international expansion.

"We have been watching the changes in the Chinese market and are confident that our solutions will continue to equip investment managers with the tools needed to diversify their strategies, manage risks and exceed investor demands," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Our ability to deploy and operationalize systems quickly, especially during times of high growth, is a competitive advantage we're proud to provide our global clients, including those in China."

China Securities (International) Finance Holding said, "We needed a front-to-back solution to react more quickly to market opportunities. Previous manual processing ended up causing high costs, more time, and human errors. To scale the business growth while reducing operational risk, we decided to leverage technology to prevent manual intervention."

In addition to the growth in China, Enfusion signed and onboarded a record 58 new fund managers in APAC, totaling USD 21BN AUM. Enfusion's growth in APAC comes at a time when the industry is facing massive fee compression and uncertainty on the heels of the global pandemic. As the search for alpha becomes more complex, managers are rethinking their technology stack to reduce cost and mitigate risk.

"As the shifting geopolitical and economic landscape enhances cost pressures for institutions in the market, our cloud-native SaaS offerings can help managers realize ROI more quickly and with shorter implementation cycles than alternatives hosted on-premise, ultimately unlocking efficiencies and resources across the entire organization," said Bob Feng, Enfusion's Head of APAC. "We are encouraged by the growing number of APAC managers welcoming our cloud solution and single dataset approach and look forward to building on this growth in 2021."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back-office teams on one cloud native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 500+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2020, HFM named Enfusion as the "Best Overall Technology Firm", "Best Trading & Execution Technology", "Best Integrated Solution" and "Best Managed Services Provider". For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

