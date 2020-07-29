/C O R R E C T I O N -- FinStep Asia and Novsphere Media/

In the news release, "World renowned speakers confirmed for Virtual FinTech Fair", issued on (29-July-2020) by FinStep Asia and Novsphere Media over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the event date mentioned in the first paragraph of the release should be 4-5th August 2020" instead of 5-6thAugust 2020, corrected release follows:

World renowned speakers confirmed for Virtual FinTech Fair

HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual FinTech Fair, co-hosted by FinStep Asia and Novsphere Media, has confirmed that over 70 world renowned speakers will debate and discuss the future of the financial industry on 4-5thAugust 2020. The event will also be Asia's premier fully virtual conference, with interactive booths, networking, and panel sessions.

As COVID-19 continues to severely impact the world economy, and many countries are experiencing second or third waves, it is now more important than ever for financial executives to understand how they can digitise their organisations. Not only is this important to help serve the immediate financial needs of the general population, but also to ready themselves for the new digital economy that will emerge once the pandemic subsides. With travel restrictions across the world, cross border business has decreased significantly and many firms are not able to engage with each other to facilitate digital transformation. The Virtual FinTech Fair provides the perfect platform to facilitate all of this virtually, which is essential at a time where no one is able to travel or easily meet face-to-face.

The Virtual FinTech Fair has created a bespoke conference agenda featuring leading experts from across the financial ecosystem. These speakers include regional regulators, subject matter experts, innovative startups and corporate leaders. Headline speakers include:

Lariena Wang , Head of Smart Banking, HSBC

King Leung , Head of FinTech, Invest Hong Kong

John Ho , Head of Legal, Standard Chartered

Greg Krasnov , Founder & CEO, Tonik Bank

Paolo Sironi , Global Research Leader Banking and Finance, IBM Institute for Business Value

Melissa Frakman, Founder and Managing Partner, EMVC

Praveena Rai , COO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

Salman Jaffrey , CBDO, DIFC

From virtual banking, Open APIs, InsurTech to the application of blockchain, delegates will gain unique insights from the speakers into the latest trends that are shaping finance, and understand how they can be applied within their own organisations. Delegates will be able to connect with the speakers and other delegates from 60+ countries to create meaningful dialogues that will be essential for the financial industry to thrive post COVID-19. In addition, the fair will host up to 50 innovative startups from across Asia showcasing their solutions at the virtual exhibition.

Musheer Ahmed, Managing Director of FinStep Asia, said:

"The world as we know it will be completely different once the crisis settles, and COVID-19 has accelerated the transition to a digital economy. Those who do not take significant steps now will be left behind, so it is essential that financial executives have the knowledge, understanding and opportunity to connect with the people who have experience in leveraging the power of digital technologies. The panel of speakers and sessions we have created will help them to achieve this."

Sherry Shi, Founder of Novsphere Media, said:

"With so much upheaval going on within the financial industry at the moment, it is important that the community has the opportunity to come together to discuss how we can overcome the biggest challenge the industry has faced since the 2008 financial crisis. The Virtual FinTech Fair has created a virtual arena to achieve this, allowing delegates to hear from and connect with some of the brightest minds in fintech and finance virtually."

About FinStep Asia

We are venture builders who enable start-ups and firms to grow and scale at global demographics. We provide deep operational support and localized networks to supercharge growth, helping firms to connect with startu-ps, corporates, SMEs, partners and investors.

About Novsphere Media:

Novsphere Media is a professional event planning, conference and management company. We are a Hong-Kong based event company offer comprehensive suite of superior corporate event planning and management services that meet corporate and individual event's need. We offer performance-driven corporate event planning services that propel impressive business results with an unwavering focus on the right target audience.

