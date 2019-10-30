+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 20:38:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc./

In the news release, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Of $1.5 Million, Up 113%, issued 30-Oct-2019 by First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a second footnote was missing from the first table ("Changes in key balance sheet items") and that in the "Highlights" section a bullet was added and a bullet was removed. The complete, corrected release follows:

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Of $1.5 Million, Up 113%

FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the three-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $707,098, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago.  Net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019, was $3.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.  Net income for the nine-month period represents a 177% increase and net income for the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, represents a 113% increase when compared to the same periods in 2018.  The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2019 versus 2018 was due primarily to gains on sales of mortgage loans which increased by 83%, higher net interest income, which increased by 7%, and flat and controlled operating expenses.

First Reliance Bancshares

Changes in key balance sheet items are summarized below:


As of September 30, 2019


Year-Over-Year

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date


(dollars in thousands)

Assets

$90,633

15.99%

$22,785

3.59%

$72,543

12.40%

Loans

$67,519

16.66%

*($2,763)

(0.58%)

$41,968

9.74%

Deposits

$38,640

8.22%

**($18,878)

(3.58%)

$32,717

6.87%

Equity

$5,510

10.82%

$1,292

2.34%

$4,284

8.21%

*Result of an intentional reduction in exposure to indirect automobile originations
**Result of an intentional reduction in high priced, non-core, time deposits in the amount of $25 million during the 3rd quarter 2019

Increases in key income statement items are summarized below.


For the Three Months Ended



September
30, 2019

September
30, 2018

Increase


(dollars in thousands)






Total revenue

$8,632

$7,401

$1,231

17%

Total non-interest expense

$6,295

$6,292

$3

0.05%

Net interest income

$5,488

$5,130

$358

7%

Non-interest income

$3,145

$2,271

$874

38%

Net Income

$1,508

$707

$801

113%

F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are having an exceptional year in both our new and existing markets, growing loans at 17%, deposits at 8% which includes a 17% increase in non-interest bearing transaction accounts year-over-year in a very competitive banking environment.  Our focus on increasing profitability has generated a return on average equity at 9.26% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 6.20% for the same period one year ago.   We have intentionally reduced our exposure to higher-cost time deposits and have diligently kept term funding short in duration which are the primary reasons for the decline in deposits during the third quarter of 2019.  Our efficiency ratio is improving as we continue the process of implementing many cost cutting and efficiency initiatives as we improve this ratio over the next three years.  Additionally, the  investments we made last year with our expansions into North Carolina and Myrtle Beach markets are beginning to pay off as our revenues are up 17% year over year while expenses remained relatively flat."

Highlights

  • Diluted EPS increased 169%, to $0.43 per share for the nine-months ending September 30, 3019 compared to $0.16 per share one year ago;
  • Diluted EPS increased 111% to $0.19 per share for the three-months ending September 30, 3019 compared to $0.09 per share one year ago;
  • Net interest income improved 7% to $5.5 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018;
  • Tangible book value increased 13% to $6.71 at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.94 one year ago;
  • Revenues increased 17% and expenses remained relatively flat for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018;
  • Loans increased 17% or $68 million over the past year;  
  • Deposits grew 8% or $39 million over the past year;
  • Noninterest income improved 38% to $3.1 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018.
  • Noninterest expenses fell by $235,000 for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019
  • Return on average equity was 9.26% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 6.20% for the same period one year ago;
  • Return on average assets was 0.98% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.69% for the same period one year ago;
  • Received a one-time Small Bank Fund Credit from FDIC totaling $85,000 during the quarter;
  • Non-interest bearing transaction accounts increased $18 million, or 17%, over the past year;
  • Received regulatory approval to accept deposits and operate a full-service branch in Mooresville, North Carolina (Lake Norman area of the greater Charlotte area MSA) in early 2020.

Income Statement

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 17%, compared to the same quarter one year ago.  Net interest income increased 7% to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.  According to Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "Despite experiencing a 50 basis point decline in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the third quarter of 2019, our net interest income remained relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in total revenue was due principally to strong, record-high secondary market mortgage loan originations, up 251% from one year ago, which are being temporarily funded with short-term wholesale funding liabilities.  Net interest margin continues to perform well compared to our peers due to strong asset yields and a solid base of lower priced deposits.  However, with our entry into new and more competitive markets and the flattening of the yield curve, we expect some compression in net interest margin for the balance of the year and continuing into 2020.  Yield on earning assets increased to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.85% for the third quarter of 2018.  Cost of funds remained relatively flat in the third quarter of 2019 at 96 basis points."

Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, up significantly from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans.  Mortgage loans held for sale increased to 251% to $42 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $12 million for the prior year period.  Year-to-date mortgage production volume is up 21% to $252 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $208 million for the prior year period. "We are very pleased with record origination volumes in our mortgage line of business as we continue to service strong demand in our markets for new and refinanced mortgage loans.  We anticipate strong mortgage origination volumes to continue into the fourth quarter of 2019 fueled by the low interest rate environment," said Mr. Paolucci.  However, Mr. Paolucci cautioned that "the increase in our mortgage originations has generated a comparable increase in our Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) asset.  As we look forward to the year-end valuation of our MSR asset, if the current levels of prepayment activity, which are driven largely by the falling interest rates, continue, we expect non-interest income in the fourth quarter to be adversely affected by a negative MSR valuation adjustment." 

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $91 million, or 16%, to $658 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $567 million at September 30, 2018.  Loans receivable grew by $68 million, or 17%, to $473 million, at September 30, 2019, compared to $405 million, at September 30, 2018 due primarily to organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.  Mr. Saunders added, "Our total household checking accounts increased 5% since the end of 2018, reflecting our strong branch sales growth.  One of the main drivers of our margin performance is concentration on core transaction accounts.  Obtaining the primary checking account for consumers and businesses continues to be a major focus for all of our bankers.  We have increased our services per household to 5.5 since the end of 2018 and we continue to see strong growth in our cash management suite of deposit accounts and services for our business customers.  As a result, small business cash management use has grown 21% and commercial business has grown 7% since the end of 2018." 

Asset Quality

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, with nonperforming assets declining by $487,000 to $1.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared to one year ago.  OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal.  The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.29% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.42% one year earlier.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.63% at September 30, 2019 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.59% one year earlier.   Year-date-date provision expense is up 125%, to $503,803 compared to the same period a year ago of $224,438 due to an increase in loans outstanding.

Capital

First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin.  At September 30, 2019, capital ratios were as follows:

 

Ratio

First Reliance

Bank

Well-Capitalized
Minimum

Tier 1 leverage

9.12%

5.00%

Common equity tier 1 capital

10.53%

6.50%

Tier 1 capital

10.53%

8.00%

Total capital

11.13%

10.00%

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $658 million.  The Company employs more than 140 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include:  Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked.  We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact: 
Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO
(888) 543-5510
jpaolucci@firstreliance.com

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary




Consolidated Balance Sheets









September

December

September


2019

2018

2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents:




Cash and due from banks

$       5,341,563

$        4,638,332

$        4,652,753

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

21,531,739

29,923,656

34,765,661

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,873,302

34,561,988

39,418,414





Time deposits in other banks

253,911

253,003

253,003





Securities available-for-sale

36,186,239

33,556,796

34,060,560

Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $11,168,594, $14,250,850, 



and $14,422,622 at September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018)

10,801,197

14,107,252

14,506,964

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,423,200

1,393,500

1,011,000

Trust Preferred Securities

0

0

2,300,000

Total investment securities

49,410,636

49,057,548

51,878,524





Mortgage loans held for sale

41,958,752

12,713,361

11,958,216





Loans receivable

472,764,011

430,795,891

405,245,246

Less allowance for loan losses

(2,536,220)

(2,788,188)

(2,470,592)

Loans, net

470,227,791

428,007,703

402,774,654





Premises, furniture and equipment, net

20,015,914

20,310,879

20,273,144

Accrued interest receivable

1,338,483

1,318,104

1,231,464

Other real estate owned

164,295

341,519

140,000

Cash surrender value life insurance

17,596,276

17,306,312

17,208,115

Net deferred tax assets

6,728,982

7,923,572

8,267,723

Mortgage servicing rights

11,246,514

9,023,859

8,456,680

Goodwill

690,917

690,917

690,917

Core deposit intangible

553,524

684,217

730,856

Other assets

10,473,931

2,796,830

3,618,914

Total assets

$  657,533,228

$  584,989,812

$  566,900,624

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities




Deposits




Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts

$  123,839,615

$  103,201,256

$  105,977,280

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

80,016,992

83,251,127

83,153,827

Savings

121,650,523

120,801,341

131,155,688

Time deposits $250,000 and over

40,716,010

42,870,456

33,699,530

Other time deposits

142,662,096

126,044,529

116,258,761

Total deposits

508,885,236

476,168,709

470,245,086





Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

14,121,732

16,852,981

16,826,308

Federal Funds Purchased

9,000,000

-

-

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

43,300,000

20,000,000

10,000,000

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310,000

10,310,000

10,310,000

Subordinated debentures

4,838,413

4,934,877

4,863,985

Accrued interest payable

353,131

447,883

285,766

Lease Liabilty

5,863,520

0

0

Other liabilities

4,409,075

4,106,913

3,427,573

Total liabilities

601,081,107

532,821,363

515,958,718





Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock




Series D preferred stock - 575, 581 and 581 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30 2019, December 31, 2018, and September  30, 2018, respectively

575

581

581

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 7,989,277, 8,002,712 and
8,002,172 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and
September 30, 2018, respecitvely

79,893

80,022

80,022

Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2019,  December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

4,105

4,105

4,105

Capital surplus

50,777,617

50,904,763

84,333,757

Treasury stock, at cost, 176,602, 94,505 and  83,015 at Septemner 30, 2019, 




December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively

(1,227,361)

(624,120)

(543,237)

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,009,881)

(1,508,630)

(1,583,981)

Retained Earnings/Deficit

7,493,244

4,003,616

(30,544,164)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

333,929

(691,888)

(805,177)

Total shareholders' equity

56,452,121

52,168,449

50,941,906

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  657,533,228

$  584,989,812

$  566,900,624

 





First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary




Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

Interest income:




Loans, including fees

$                  6,688,510

$                  5,913,149

$                  5,639,520





Investment securities:




Taxable

292,321

299,711

267,900

Tax exempt

34,255

34,283

35,894

Other interest income

68,073

153,108

108,003

Total

7,083,159

6,400,251

6,051,317

Interest expense:




Time deposits

1,112,929

796,162

593,527

Other deposits

145,889

142,706

146,083

Other interest expense

336,752

281,407

181,516

Total

1,595,570

1,220,275

921,126





Net interest income

5,487,589

5,179,977

5,130,191

Provision for loan losses

208,256

285,918

203,961

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,279,333

4,894,059

4,926,230





Noninterest income:




Service charges on deposit accounts

437,494

453,128

417,955

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

2,121,055

1,195,889

1,160,410

Income from bank owned life insurance

97,590

98,197

97,777

Other service charges, commissions, and fees

381,828

393,771

379,433

Gain on Nonmarketable securities

588

800,000

38,152

Other

105,962

100,909

176,833

Total

3,144,517

3,041,894

2,270,560





Noninterest expenses:




Salaries and benefits

3,819,396

3,865,590

3,820,567

Occupancy

602,140

571,866

566,876

Furniture and equipment related expenses

440,033

503,636

397,381

Other

1,433,527

1,316,045

1,507,140

Merger Related Expenses

-

181,551

-

Total

6,295,096

6,438,688

6,291,964

Income before income taxes

2,128,754

1,497,265

904,826

Income Tax Expense

621,081

327,998

197,728

Net income 

1,507,673

1,169,267

707,098

Net  income available to common shareholders

$                    1,507,673

$                    1,169,267

$                         707,098





Average common shares outstanding, basic

7,946,356

7,935,950

7,949,027

Average common shares outstanding, diluted

8,076,759

8,041,425

8,073,807





Income  per common share:




Basic income per share

$                                 0.19

$                                 0.15

$                                0.09

Diluted income per share

$                                 0.19

$                                 0.15

$                                0.09





 





First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary




Consolidated Statements of Operations













Sepetmber 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

Interest income:




Loans, including fees

$              19,429,512

$              22,010,885

$                 16,097,736





Investment securities:




Taxable

905,367

1,039,259

739,548

Tax exempt

102,794

147,950

113,666

Other interest income

238,117

426,598

273,490

Total

20,675,790

23,624,692

17,224,440

Interest expense:




Time deposits

3,171,510

2,191,437

1,395,275

Other deposits

420,436

534,572

391,865

Other interest expense

925,066

964,475

683,067

Total

4,517,012

3,690,484

2,470,207





Net interest income

16,158,778

19,934,208

14,754,233

Provision for loan losses

503,803

510,356

224,438

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

15,654,975

19,423,852

14,529,795





Noninterest income:




Service charges on deposit accounts

1,234,747

1,597,211

1,144,083

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

4,922,280

5,138,660

3,942,770

Income from bank owned life insurance

289,965

390,557

292,360

Other service charges, commissions, and fees

1,139,792

1,510,405

1,116,633

Gain on sale of Investment Securities

21,168

-

-

Gain on Nonmarketable securities

15,635

800,000

38,152

Other

315,393

487,529

291,545

Total

7,938,980

9,924,362

6,825,543





Noninterest expenses:




Salaries and benefits

11,651,023

15,373,131

11,507,541

Occupancy

1,773,515

2,227,135

1,655,270

Furniture and equipment related expenses

1,386,847

2,021,351

1,517,716

Other

4,190,749

5,549,562

4,176,592

Merger Related Expense

37,211

1,005,195

823,644

Total

19,039,345

26,176,374

19,680,763

Income before income taxes

4,554,610

3,171,840

1,674,575

Income tax expense 

1,064,982

741,606

413,608

Net  income

3,489,628

2,430,234

1,260,967

Net income available to common shareholders

$                  3,489,628

$                  2,430,234

$                    1,260,967





Average common shares outstanding, basic

7,949,247

7,738,843

7,672,419

Average common shares outstanding, diluted

8,065,989

7,867,882

7,809,313





Income (loss) per common share:




Basic income (loss)  per share

$                                0.44

$                               0.31

$                               0.16

Diluted income (loss) per share

$                                0.43

$                               0.31

$                               0.16

 

 

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy








(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data)

                                                                                               As of and for the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

Asset Quality




Loans 90 days past due & still accruing

-

10

-

Nonaccrual loans

1,734

1,923

2,245

























Total nonperforming loans

1,734

1,933

2,245

OREO and repossessed assets

164

342

140

Total Nonperforming Assets

1,898

2,275

2,385





Accruing TDRs

3,119

4,746

-





Nonperforming loans to loans

0.37%

0.45%

0.56%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.29%

0.39%

0.42%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.63%

0.63%

0.59%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

146.26%

144.24%

110.05%

Capital Data (at quarter end)




Book value per share

6.86

6.27

6.12

Tangible book value per share

6.71

6.11

5.94





Per Share Data




QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic

7,946,356

7,935,950

7,949,027

QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted

8,076,759

8,041,425

8,073,807

Earning Per Share - basic

$

0.19

$

0.15

$

0.09

Earning Per Share -diluted

0.19

0.15

0.09





Profitability Ratios




Net Interest Margin

4.11%

4.30%

4.67%

Return on Average Assets

0.98%

0.45%

0.69%

Return on Average Equity

9.26%

4.88%

6.20%





Capital Adequacy- Bank Only




Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.12%

9.51%

9.77%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

10.53%

11.40%

11.91%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.53%

11.40%

11.91%

Total capital ratio

11.13%

12.05%

12.48%

Total risk weighted assets

-

466,353

440,743





 

