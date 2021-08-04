/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- 5N Plus Inc./

In the news release, 5N Plus Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, issued 03-Aug-2021 by 5N Plus Inc. over CNW, we are advised by the company that a change has been made in the paragraph ''The announced acquisition of AZUR..''. ''$25-$28 million'' should have read "$25‐$30 million" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

5N Plus Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Company delivers strong revenue growth and improves net earnings as it continues

executing against long-term strategy to increase total addressable market

All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company grew its revenue, both year-over-year and year-to-date, and its solid operating performance continued to support a strong balance sheet.

Eco-Friendly Materials delivered an outstanding performance this quarter, producing significant revenue growth while adapting to the recovery challenges from the global pandemic, with Electronic Materials performing in line with the Company's expectations. Both segments ended the quarter with strong backlog1 confirming solid demand for their products. The Company also strengthened its competitiveness and environmental impact, following the announcement of an $8.5 million investment into its Montreal campus and having made positive progress toward closing its acquisition of AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR").

"We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter as we continue to extract long-term value from our past investments, demonstrated this quarter by strong revenue growth. We remain resolute in our goal of growing revenue using organic and external initiatives as we navigate the global pandemic's recovery process," said Arjang Roshan, President and Chief Executive Officer of 5N Plus. "In the forthcoming quarters, our priorities will be concluding the acquisition of AZUR, fully integrating its operations and welcoming our new colleagues into the 5N Plus family. These are important parts of our transformative growth plan to substantially increase 5N Plus's total addressable market in the high-value material technology space."

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 reached $47.7 million compared to $41.1 million in the same period last year, favorably impacted by higher demand. Year-to-date revenue stands at $94.6 million compared to $91 .1 million in the same period last year.

compared to in the same period last year, favorably impacted by higher demand. Year-to-date revenue stands at compared to .1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the second quarter of 2021 reached $6.3 million compared to $7 .6 million in the same period last year, impacted by unfavorable sales mix under Electronic Materials, partially mitigated by sales growth and improved performance from Eco-Friendly Materials. EBITDA 1 in the second quarter of 2021 reached $6 .3 million compared to $6 .5 million in the same period last year. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA reached $12 .6 million compared to $14.5 million in the same period last year.

in the second quarter of 2021 reached compared to .6 million in the same period last year, impacted by unfavorable sales mix under Electronic Materials, partially mitigated by sales growth and improved performance from Eco-Friendly Materials. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 reached .3 million compared to .5 million in the same period last year. Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA reached .6 million compared to in the same period last year. Net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 improved to $2.2 million or $0.03 per share when compared to $1 .7 million or $0.02 per share in the same period last year. Year-to-date net earnings improved to $2.9 million or $0.04 per share as compared to $2 .3 million or $0.03 per share in the same period last year.

or per share when compared to .7 million or per share in the same period last year. Year-to-date net earnings improved to or per share as compared to .3 million or per share in the same period last year. On June 30, 2021 , the backlog 1 represented 199 days of annualized revenue, higher than the previous quarter (195 days) and lower than Q2 2020 (202 days). Bookings 1 in the second quarter of 2021 reached 99 days compared to 66 days in the same period last year.

, the backlog represented 199 days of annualized revenue, higher than the previous quarter (195 days) and lower than Q2 2020 (202 days). Bookings in the second quarter of 2021 reached 99 days compared to 66 days in the same period last year. Annualized Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE") 1 reached 12.2% in 2021 compared to 14.4% at the end of 2020.

reached 12.2% in 2021 compared to 14.4% at the end of 2020. Net debt 1 stood at $14.1 million on June 30, 2021 from $10.2 million at the end of 2020, due to requirement in non-cash working capital.

stood at on from at the end of 2020, due to requirement in non-cash working capital. On June 2, 2021 , 5N Plus announced a $8.5 million investment into its Montreal campus to expand the development and manufacturing of critical and strategic materials for advanced II-VI semiconductor compounds and engineered powders.

Within the Electronic Materials segment, the lower Adjusted EBITDA1 in the quarter and year-to-date was consistent with lower contributions from materials related to medical imaging and renewable energy. These results were anticipated as the Company's new generation of semiconductor wafers were used to build up a fleet of medical imaging devices that are currently undergoing regulatory and customer qualifications. This phase of market development translates to lower demand. Additionally, lower overall contributions from renewable energy were anticipated due to the asymmetry of 5N Plus's long-term contracts negotiated in 2020 that favors the latter half of the agreement.

In the second quarter of 2021, Eco-Friendly Materials delivered significant revenue growth despite recovery challenges from the global pandemic. The segment continued to deliver outstanding performance supported by recent investments in process technology and asset optimization. 5N Plus continues to increase operational efficiencies and selectively position its business development strategy, emphasizing higher value-added products and those with higher margin potential.

The announced acquisition of AZUR continues to move forward with positive progress. The process associated with this transaction has been amended in the context of revised European regulatory requirements. This transaction is one of the first files undergoing this new process and the measured rate of progress is expected. 5N Plus is working closely with the related agencies and third parties to advance the proceedings. Based on the Company's best visibility, the file is in the last stages of the approval process. The conclusion of this work is anticipated by late Q3 or early Q4. With this assumption, the $25‐$30 million EBITDA1 guidance provided last quarter remains valid.

The acquisition and successful integration of AZUR SPACE will be a key priority as the milestone transaction will uniquely position 5N Plus within the specialty semiconductor segment, expanding its value chain and enlarging its total addressable market (TAM) within the high-value technology businesses. As a part of 5N Plus's ongoing transformation, the Company will continue to strengthen its position with respect to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) themes. Also, 5N Plus will align its organizational structure and focus its activities on select areas with emphasis on economies of scale, while driving revenue growth and competitive returns beyond the Company's cost of capital.

About 5N Plus Inc.

Non–IFRS Measures

Backlog represents the expected orders we have received but have not yet executed and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months expressed in number of days. Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in days, and are calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered divided by annualized year revenues. We use backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine its ability to sustain and increase its revenues.

EBITDA means net earnings before interest expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA because we believe it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of our ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non‐IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA as defined above before impairment of inventories, share‐based compensation expense (income), impairment of non‐current assets, litigation and restructuring costs (income), gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange and derivatives loss (gain). We use adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of our ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non‐IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

Adjusted operating expenses means operating charges before impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (income), impairment of non-current assets, litigation and restructuring costs (income), gain on disposal on property, plant and equipment and depreciation and amortization. 5N Plus uses adjusted operating expenses to calculate the Adjusted EBITDA. 5N Plus believes it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of its ongoing business. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. We use this measure as an indicator of its overall financial position.

Gross margin is a measure used to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales, excluding depreciation and impairment inventory charge. We also express this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the gross margin value by the total revenue.

Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE") is a non‐IFRS financial measure, calculated by dividing the annualized Adjusted EBIT by capital employed at the end of the period. Adjusted EBIT is calculated as the Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation of PPE and amortization of intangible assets (adjusted for accelerated depreciation charge, if any). Capital employed is the sum of the accounts receivable, the inventory, the PPE, the goodwill and intangibles less trade and accrued liabilities (adjusted for exceptional items). We use ROCE to measure the return on capital employed, whether the financing is through equity or debt. In our view, this measure provides useful information to determine if capital invested in the Company yields competitive returns. The usefulness of ROCE is limited by the fact that it is a ratio and not providing information as to the absolute amount of its net income, debt or equity. It also excludes certain items from the calculation and other companies may use a similar measure but calculate it differently.

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)



Three months Six months

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $ Revenue 47,719 41,136 94,595 91,090 Cost of sales 38,120 31,123 75,537 71,583 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,153 4,589 10,129 9,480 Other expenses (income), net 371 1,287 2,600 2,302

43,644 36,999 88,266 83,365 Operating earnings 4,075 4,137 6,329 7,725









Financial expense (income)







Interest on long-term debt 648 673 1,282 1,355 Imputed interest and other interest expense 200 200 306 417 Foreign exchange and derivative loss (gain) 327 631 (532) 1,080

1,175 1,504 1,056 2,852 Earnings before income taxes 2,900 2,633 5,273 4,873 Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 1,474 953 2,230 2,290 Deferred (733) (69) 121 242

741 884 2,351 2,532 Net earnings 2,159 1,749 2,922 2,341 Attributable to:







Equity holders of 5N Plus Inc. 2,159 1,749 2,922 2,341

2,159 1,749 2,922 2,341









Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc. 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.03 Basic earnings per share 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.03 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.03

5N PLUS INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)



June 30 2021 December 31 2020

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 30,864 39,950 Accounts receivable 34,627 30,110 Inventories 69,976 67,139 Income tax receivable 4,928 5,440 Other current assets 8,781 8,256 Total current assets 149,176 150,895 Property, plant and equipment 51,926 53,191 Right-of-use assets 4,444 5,047 Intangible assets 9,099 9,668 Deferred tax assets 6,415 6,789 Other assets 3,041 1,088 Total non-current assets 74,925 75,783 Total assets 224,101 226,678





Liabilities









Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 32,819 31,671 Income tax payable 4,017 3,328 Derivative financial liabilities 277 - Current portion of long-term debt - 109 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,071 1,442 Total current liabilities 38,184 36,550 Long-term debt 45,000 50,000 Employee benefit plan obligation 15,612 17,202 Derivative financial liabilities - 439 Lease liabilities 3,685 3,916 Other liabilities 195 195 Total non-current liabilities 64,492 71,752 Total liabilities 102,676 108,302





Equity 121,425 118,376 Total liabilities and equity 224,101 226,678







5N PLUS INC.

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)

Revenue by Segment and Gross Margin Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020

$ $ $ $ Electronic Materials 19,218 19,518 38,032 39,302 Eco-Friendly Materials 28,501 21,618 56,563 51,788 Total revenue 47,719 41,136 94,595 91,090 Cost of sales (38,120) (31,123) (75,537) (71,583) Depreciation included in cost of sales 2,192 2,578 4,427 5,263 Gross margin1 11,791 12,591 23,485 24,770 Gross margin percentage1 24.7% 30.6% 24.8% 27.2%

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020

$ $ $ $ Revenue 47,719 41,136 94,595 91,090 Adjusted operating expenses1 * (41,383) (33,489) (81,979) (76,586) Adjusted EBITDA1 6,336 7,647 12,616 14,504 Impairment of inventories - - - - Share-based compensation income (expense) 309 (510) (1,087) (680) Foreign exchange and derivative (loss) gain (327) (631) 532 (1,080) EBITDA1 6,318 6,506 12,061 12,744 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense 848 873 1,588 1,772 Depreciation and amortization 2,570 3,000 5,200 6,099 Earnings before income taxes 2,900 2,633 5,273 4,873 Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 1,474 953 2,230 2,290 Deferred (733) (69) 121 242

741 884 2,351 2,532 Net earnings 2,159 1,749 2,922 2,341









Basic earnings per share $0.03 $0.02 $0.04 $0.03 Diluted earnings per share $0.03 $0.02 $0.04 $0.03

*Excluding impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense (income), and depreciation and amortization.

Net Debt As at June 30, 2021 As at December 31, 2020

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 45,000 50,109 Total Debt1 45,000 50,109 Cash and cash equivalents (30,864) (39,950) Net Debt1 14,136 10,159

___________________________________

1 See Non-IRFS Measures

