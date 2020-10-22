/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- IGM Wealth Management/

In the news release, Slalom & IG Wealth Management Rollout Wealth Management Salesforce Solution in Canada, issued 14-Oct-2020 by IGM Wealth Management over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Source of the release should be Slalom, rather than IGM Wealth Management, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Slalom & IG Wealth Management Rollout Wealth Management Salesforce Solution in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Slalom, a modern strategy, technology, and business transformation consulting firm, has partnered with IG Wealth Management (IG), part of IGM Financial Inc. and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies, to develop a Wealth Management Advisor Portal that will deliver a modern digital experience for IG's advisors and enhance the client experience across mobile and web channels.

Built on Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, the IG Advisor Portal provides advisors and their teams "360-degree views" of their clients and prospects. It can also streamline advisor/client interactions through guided digitized business flows and electronic signatures, allowing advisors to work with their clients anytime and anywhere on mobile devices. Slalom helped IG Wealth Management – as part of their digital transformation journey – to vision, architect and deploy the innovative Advisor Portal solution.

"Delivering impact and value to our customers is our mission but we can't do this alone," said Rohit Mahna, SVP & GM of Financial Services at Salesforce. "That is why I'm thrilled to see Slalom work alongside IG Wealth Management to create a modern digital solution that changes the way advisors serve clients across Canada. Using the power of the Salesforce platform, it's great to help advisors and customers feel close even when many are working from home."

Using an agile delivery approach at scale was critical to deliver new features and functionality to the field in monthly releases. Roll-out was completed through COVID-19, in a fully remote support model, to 67 regional offices and approximately 5,000 users nationwide. The IG Advisor Portal was well received and quickly became a critical application for advisors during the pandemic when in-person interactions were severely limited.

"The new IG Advisor Portal is another significant milestone in our digital transformation, helping advisors and their teams serve our clients efficiently and securely," said Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc. "The successful delivery and accelerated rollout of the IG Advisor Portal demonstrates the value of our strategic partnerships with Slalom and Salesforce, the talent and commitment of our team at IG Wealth Management, and the benefits of our agile operating model."

Slalom is also providing ongoing application management development services to help IG run and develop Salesforce platform capabilities.

"Slalom loves supporting our clients through digital transformations leveraging modern technology solutions—IG Wealth Management is a great example of that. The new IG Advisor Portal is already helping advisors better connect and build deeper relationships with their clients—something we're really proud to be a part of," said Wayne Ingram, General Manager, Slalom Canada.

Salesforce, Financial Services Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

