/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux/

In the news release, COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update, issued today by Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux over CNW, please note that the number of new cases is 149, not 150. The complete, corrected release follows:

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

149 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,109;

358,553 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 11,156 :

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between June 1 and June 6 ,

1 death at an unknown date,

263 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;

60 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;

15,101 samples conducted on June 6 .

Vaccination

66,693 doses administered are added, that is 64,973 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,990 doses before June 7 , for a total of 6,220,734 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 11,605 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,232,339 doses received by Quebecers.

497,250 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

21,700 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 1 288 5 340 (-14) 77 (-9) 29,054 68,993 June 2 267 3 317 (-23) 68 (-9) 24,768 87,326 June 3 279 4 307 (-10) 67 (-1) 22,961 97,256 June 4 228 1 283 (-24) 64 (-3) 20,345 94,521 June 5 179 4 274 (-9) 61 (-3) 15,755 83,788 June 6 193 2 265 (-9) 58 (-3) 15,101 67,036 June 7 149 0 263 (-2) 60 (+2) NA 64,973

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

