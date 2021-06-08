|
08.06.2021 19:26:00
/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux/
In the news release, COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update, issued today by Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux over CNW, please note that the number of new cases is 149, not 150. The complete, corrected release follows:COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 149 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,109;
- 358,553 people have recovered;
- 4 new deaths, for a total of 11,156 :
- 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 3 deaths between June 1 and June 6,
- 1 death at an unknown date,
- 263 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;
- 60 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;
- 15,101 samples conducted on June 6.
Vaccination
- 66,693 doses administered are added, that is 64,973 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,990 doses before June 7, for a total of 6,220,734 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 11,605 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,232,339 doses received by Quebecers.
- 7,015,409 doses received in total.
- 497,250 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.
- 21,700 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
June 1
288
5
340 (-14)
77 (-9)
29,054
68,993
June 2
267
3
317 (-23)
68 (-9)
24,768
87,326
June 3
279
4
307 (-10)
67 (-1)
22,961
97,256
June 4
228
1
283 (-24)
64 (-3)
20,345
94,521
June 5
179
4
274 (-9)
61 (-3)
15,755
83,788
June 6
193
2
265 (-9)
58 (-3)
15,101
67,036
June 7
149
0
263 (-2)
60 (+2)
NA
64,973
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect .
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der Wall Street fehlt es an Impulsen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas leichter. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost machten am Dienstag Verluste.