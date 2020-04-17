/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce/

In the news release, "The borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce creates public health corridors to combat COVID-19", issued 16-Apr-2020 by Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce over CNW, we are advised by the company that the content has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce creates pedestrian corridors to combat COVID-19

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will implement pedestrian corridors starting Friday, April 17, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced boroughs to review the layout of public spaces to try to minimize the spread of the virus. In order for pedestrians using our commercial arteries to have more space, three sections will be rearranged to create pedestrian corridors.

As Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce mayor Sue Montgomery highlighted, "I encourage everyone to stay home. However going for a walk is good for our health. I am happy to allow pedestrians to enjoy beautiful Spring days while maintaining a safe distance".

"I am very happy that CDN-NDG is taking steps to flatten the curve in the fight against Covid-19. Being someone that works in the borough, this is truly great news. I just wish other boroughs would also follow." added David Bruce Balanca, Business Account Manager of the RBC Royal Banks of Canada Sherbrooke and Hampton branch and member of Biz NDG, the Notre-Dame- de-Grâce Business Association.

To make it easier to maintain social distancing despite line-ups near certain businesses, these corridors will allow passers-by to stay 2 metres away from customers of essential businesses.

Sections to be made into pedestrian corridors

Avenue Monkland , between Avenue Girouard and Avenue Draper

, between Avenue Girouard and Avenue Draper Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, between Rue Jean-Brillant and Chemin Queen-Mary

between Rue Jean-Brillant and Chemin Queen-Mary , between Avenue Westbury and Avenue Clanranald

Planned work Bollards will be set up 2.5 m from the sidewalk, at a distance equivalent to a parking spot. The layout will respect vehicle entrances and other access points. The demarcated areas will be re- served for pedestrians; cyclists and drivers must not enter them.

Vehicle traffic The creation of these public health corridors will require certain bus stops to be moved or re- moved. The STM is making decisions in collaboration with the borough to minimize the impacts and ensure that bus services are not disrupted.

"This is only the beginning. We are studying the possibility of installing more pedestrian corridors on other roads. We all need to share the road" concluded Mayor Sue Montgomery.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce