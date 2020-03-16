/C O R R E C T I O N -- Genesis Motor America/

In the news release, Genesis Motor America Launches Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection, issued 14-Mar-2020 by Genesis Motor America over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the text has been revised with additional details. The complete, corrected release follows:

Genesis Motor America Launches Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection- Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection Provides Genesis Owners Peace of Mind in Uncertain Times- Genesis to Make Up to Six Months of Payments in the Event of an Involuntary Loss of Employment Any Time This Year- 90-Day Payment Deferral on New 2019 G70s Purchased and Financed Through Genesis Finance by April 30, 2020

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America, a brand known for consistently putting its customers' needs first, is launching Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection to support customers affected by the uncertain business and financial environment created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Starting Saturday, Genesis will make up to six months of payments for customers who have purchased their new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and experience an involuntary job loss any time this year. Payments are available for loss of job caused by COVID-19 through December 31, 2020. Restrictions apply and proof of job loss required. See dealer for details. Additionally, for customers who purchase a new 2019 Genesis G70 and finance it through Genesis Finance by April 30, 2020, Genesis will defer payments for 90 days.

"At Genesis, we pride ourselves on consistently putting our customers' needs first," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. "In these uncertain times created by the coronavirus and the general anxiety experienced in communities throughout America, we wanted to step forward for our customers and help alleviate at least some of the potential concerns they may have."

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection provides up to six months of payment relief for customers who lose their job this year after purchasing a new Genesis vehicle between March 14 and April 30, 2020. The program is available for all customers, regardless of employment history, who purchased or leased their vehicle from a Genesis retailer by April 30, 2020, financed or leased it through Genesis Finance and suffered an involuntary loss of employment. Payments are available for loss of job caused by COVID-19 through December 31, 2020. Restrictions apply and proof of job loss required. See dealer for details.

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection also provides three months of payment deferral to its customers who purchase select new 2019 G70 vehicles through Genesis Finance between March 14 and April 30, 2020.

Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection joins Genesis' comprehensive suite of other owner amenities. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio

For more details about the Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection program, please visit www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Within recent months, Genesis has won #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit: www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

