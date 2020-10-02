/C O R R E C T I O N -- Kia Motors America/

|
In the news release, Kia Motors America Announces Record September Sales, issued 01-Oct-2020 by Kia Motors America over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph and first two bullets have several significant changes. The complete, corrected release follows:Kia Motors America Announces Record September SalesBrand Posts Best-Ever September and Best-Ever Quarterly Retail Sales Totals in Company History
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America announced September sales of 55,519 units marking both the best September retail sales and best quarterly retail sales performances. September sales were led by the Telluride and Sportage SUV models with 8,829 and 7,165 units sold, respectively. Year-over-year, retail sales rose 35.3-percent to 53,513 vehicles, with additional September sales highlights including:
- An all-time monthly sales record for Kia's fastest turning model in company history – the Telluride SUV, with 8,829 units sold
- Best-ever September sales performance for the Sportage SUV
- Record monthly sales for the Seltos SUV with 5,613 units sold
- Highest monthly sales for the all-new K5 midsize sedan, with 5,763 units sold in September
"Our strong September sales performance was led by record setting sales of three of our popular and capable SUVs, Telluride, Sportage and Seltos, and also marked the brand's best-ever quarterly sales total in our 25-year history in the U.S.," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV and the ongoing popularity of the all-new K5 midsize sedan, Kia enters the fourth quarter with the most robust model lineup ever. Even despite the ongoing pandemic, Kia's momentum remains strong as we have outperformed the industry yet again. We're confident this upward trajectory will continue."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
2,143
1,722
18,043
19,186
Forte
7,643
6,280
62,911
73,285
Optima
1,020
7,206
48,101
75,666
Cadenza
99
92
922
1,056
Stinger
913
981
9,792
10,416
K5
5,763
N/A
10,662
N/A
K900
25
32
209
311
Soul
6,700
5,985
55,331
77,627
Niro
1,682
1,733
13,232
17,962
Seltos
5,613
N/A
29,509
N/A
Sportage
7,165
6,863
62,400
65,104
Sorento
6,879
7,766
60,492
72,200
Telluride
8,829
5,049
46,615
39,209
Sedona
1,045
910
10,131
11,576
Total
55,519
44,619
428,350
463,598
