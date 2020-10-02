+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
02.10.2020 03:05:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Kia Motors America/

In the news release, Kia Motors America Announces Record September Sales, issued 01-Oct-2020 by Kia Motors America over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph and first two bullets have several significant changes. The complete, corrected release follows:

Kia Motors America Announces Record September SalesBrand Posts Best-Ever September and Best-Ever Quarterly Retail Sales Totals in Company History

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America announced September sales of 55,519 units marking both the best September retail sales and best quarterly retail sales performances.  September sales were led by the Telluride and Sportage SUV models with 8,829 and 7,165 units sold, respectively. Year-over-year, retail sales rose 35.3-percent to 53,513 vehicles, with additional September sales highlights including:

Kia Motors America Announces Record September Sales (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

  • An all-time monthly sales record for Kia's fastest turning model in company history – the Telluride SUV, with 8,829 units sold
  • Best-ever September sales performance for the Sportage SUV
  • Record monthly sales for the Seltos SUV with 5,613 units sold
  • Highest monthly sales for the all-new K5 midsize sedan, with 5,763 units sold in September

"Our strong September sales performance was led by record setting sales of three of our popular and capable SUVs, Telluride, Sportage and Seltos, and also marked the brand's best-ever quarterly sales total in our 25-year history in the U.S.,"  said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV and the ongoing popularity of the all-new K5 midsize sedan, Kia enters the fourth quarter with the most robust model lineup ever. Even despite the ongoing pandemic, Kia's momentum remains strong as we have outperformed the industry yet again. We're confident this upward trajectory will continue."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

2,143

1,722

18,043

19,186

Forte

7,643

6,280

62,911

73,285

Optima

1,020

7,206

48,101

75,666

Cadenza

99

92

922

1,056

Stinger

913

981

9,792

10,416

K5

5,763

N/A

10,662

N/A

K900

25

32

209

311

Soul

6,700

5,985

55,331

77,627

Niro

1,682

1,733

13,232

17,962

Seltos

5,613

N/A

29,509

N/A

Sportage

7,165

6,863

62,400

65,104

Sorento

6,879

7,766

60,492

72,200

Telluride

8,829

5,049

46,615

39,209

Sedona

1,045

910

10,131

11,576

Total

55,519

44,619

428,350

463,598

 

 

Kia Motors America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-record-september-sales-301144552.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

