|
17.11.2019 08:10:00
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Meriplex Communications/
In the news release, Meriplex is Taking SD-WAN to the Next-Level, issued 14-Nov-2019 by Meriplex Communications over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read "Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider that securely powers enterprise organizations, announces it's working with Dell EMC for a newly launched, SD-WAN solution powered by VMware." rather than "Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider that securely powers enterprise organizations, announces it's working with Dell EMC for a newly launched, co-developed SD-WAN solution powered by VMware." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:Meriplex is Taking SD-WAN to the Next-Level
HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider that securely powers enterprise organizations, announces it's working with Dell EMC for a newly launched, SD-WAN solution powered by VMware. This collaborative SD-WAN solution will be desirable to enterprise organizations as it brings Dell EMC next-level capabilities to the market coupled with a well-established, leading MSP partner.
"The market is quickly migrating away from private networks to proactively managed secure SD-WAN solutions," says David Henley, Meriplex CEO. "We are excited about this opportunity to be the first Managed Services Provider to partner and co-market with Dell EMC utilizing the VeloCloud technology. With SD-WAN's disruptive entrance to this highly competitive industry, Dell EMC and Meriplex will work together to further accelerate the transition and ensure an excellent customer experience."
Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, a Meriplex Solution
With Meriplex delivered Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, organizations can increase network uptime and cut MPLS-driven costs, allowing for an effective approach of automation and intelligence to overcome constantly evolving network challenges. Organizations will leverage their investment in existing WAN infrastructure while taking advantage of all the features and capabilities of SD-WAN:
With Meriplex and Dell EMC, organizations can bundle these benefits for SD-WAN, including integrated cloud security, speedy branch deployment, and connectivity to the cloud, into one cost-effective, turnkey SD-WAN solution. Meriplex offers a unique, co-managed service that allows organizations to operate in tandem with Meriplex to gain complete visibility and control into their solution.
About Meriplex:
Meriplex is a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider specializing in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the mid-enterprise market. Using a collaborative approach, we provide pioneering, secure and reliable solutions customized to advance business growth.
For questions and more information about Dell EMC SD-WAN powered by VMware, a Meriplex solution, please email dellsdwan@meriplex.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meriplex-is-taking-sd-wan-to-the-next-level-300958676.html
SOURCE Meriplex Communications
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes schließen mit Rekorden -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Freitag überwiegend positiv.