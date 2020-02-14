/C O R R E C T I O N -- miR Scientific/

In the news release, miR Scientific Presents Breakthrough New Data on the miR Scientific Sentinel™ Tests for the Detection and Classification of Prostate Cancer at the 2020 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (February 13-15 in San Francisco, Calif.), issued 12-Feb-2020 by miR Scientific over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence has been updated to correct the presenter information. The complete, corrected release follows:

miR Scientific Presents Breakthrough New Data on the miR Scientific Sentinel™ Tests for the Detection and Classification of Prostate Cancer at the 2020 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (February 13-15 in San Francisco, Calif.)

The three non-invasive urine-based miR Scientific Sentinel™ tests provide Specificity and Sensitivity of greater than 90% in detecting and classifying prostate cancer

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Derya Tilki, attending urologist at the Martini-Klinik Prostate Cancer Center, University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, presented the results of the recently completed Case-Control validation study of 1,436 patients consisting of 836 patients in a fully cross-validated training group and independent testing group of 600 patients. The podium presentation was in Oral Abstract Session A: Prostate Cancer at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 and is titled Abstract 277: Analysis of small non-coding RNAs in urinary exosomes to classify prostate cancer into low-grade (GG1) and higher-grade (GG2-5).

The study describes the miR Scientific Sentinel Disease Management Platform™ for Prostate Cancer which currently consists of three tests: The Sentinel PCa Test™, that determines the presence or absence of prostate cancer, the Sentinel CS Test™ which identifies patients with low grade (GG1) or intermediate and high grade (GG2-GG5) prostate cancer and the Sentinel HG Test™ that identifies patients with high grade, high-risk cancer. Each test examines the expression levels of small non-coding RNAs (sncRNAs) extracted from urinary exosomes to diagnose, classify and monitor prostate cancer. The company's classification algorithms identify and interrogate between 200-280 small non-coding RNAs using a customized, high throughput qPCR OpenArray platform for each test.

The results of the validation study demonstrate that the Sentinel PCa Test™ has a sensitivity of 94% and a specificity of 92%; the Sentinel CS Test™ has a sensitivity of 93% and a specificity of 90%; and the Sentinel HG Test™ has a sensitivity of 94% and a specificity of 96%. The performance characteristics of these tests support the company's efforts to introduce the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform™ to mitigate poor outcomes and waste for patients and all key stakeholders, including healthcare providers, employers and payors. This validation now enables stakeholders to engage as early adopters worldwide. The combination of the three tests, which are standalone, do not require nor rely on any other testing nor risk analysis and can be performed on a single urine sample, providing a very precise platform for disease management, with high utility for diagnosing, classifying and monitoring prostate cancer.

"The results presented at ASCO GU demonstrate that the miR Scientific Sentinel™ Tests can transform clinical practice with broadly new and powerful capabilities to directly classify patients into actionable pathways: those with no evidence of prostate cancer, patients in need of definitive treatment, and patients eligible for active surveillance, which the Sentinel™ Tests can monitor," said Sam Salman, Chairman & CEO of miR Scientific. "The accuracy demonstrated by the miR Scientific Sentinel™ tests is significantly better than that of other current technologies and could prove to be even more accurate as we are currently ascertaining what proportion of this discordance represents misattribution of core needle biopsy histopathology or genuine misclassification errors of the Sentinel™ Tests. miR Scientific believes that the results suggest that the non-invasive Sentinel™ tests can be used as part of the Sentinel Prostate Cancer Disease Management Platform™ to provide patients and health care providers with an unprecedented level of information, allowing for more accurate and effective treatment of these cancers."

Renowned practitioners have expressed their confidence in these results. "The burden of over diagnosis and unnecessary treatments in prostate cancer worldwide is well known. What has been lacking is an effective, non-invasive tool to identify which patients may harbor aggressive cancers that are life threatening. The miR Scientific platform of liquid biopsy represents a highly sensitive and accurate way to identify these patients with less need for invasive procedures," said James M. McKiernan, M.D., the John K. Lattimer Professor and Chairman of the Department of Urology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Urologist in Chief, New York Presbyterian Hospital.

miR Scientific LLC (www.mirscientific.com) is a precision bioscience company that has developed the miR Scientific Disease Management Platform™, a suite of proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that not only detect urological cancers with high accuracy and utility, but also provide information on their severity and aggressiveness, allowing for more accurate and effective treatment of these cancers thereby optimizing the outcome of life-changing interventions and impacting the standard of care. miR Scientific aims to improve day-to-day support for patients and positively impact the cost of healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.

miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of Impact NRS LLC, headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and Israel.

