+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu handeln? Informieren Sie sich jetzt HIER** +++-w-
30.05.2020 03:54:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Stewart Information Services Corporation/

In the news release, Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, issued 29-May-2020 by Stewart Information Services Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the stockholders of record date, should read "June 15, 2020" rather than "March 15, 2020" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter 2020, payable June 30, 2020, to common stockholders of record on June 15, 2020. 

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co)

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301067830.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knickt vor dem Feiertags-Wochenende ein -- DAX beendet Freitag tiefrot
Der heimische Leitindex und der deutsche Markt mussten am Freitag Abschläge hinnehmen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB