/C O R R E C T I O N -- UM/

PASADENA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UberMedia , the leading data insights platform, today announced it is changing its name to UM as part of a strategic rebranding initiative. The new brand reflects the company's mission to deliver best-in-class business intelligence and data analytics solutions across various industries.

UberMedia was founded in 2010 to help brands unlock the value of their social media assets. At the height of the mobile boom in 2012, the company expanded its offerings to help brands tap into intelligent mobile advertising. As mobile continued to grow, so did the opportunity to leverage location data to inform critical business decisions. Given UberMedia's roots in data science and technology, the company expanded beyond advertising, and pioneered the first location intelligence platform in 2015 with a focus on retail, commercial real estate, restaurants and tourism. This was a pivotal moment for the company, which ultimately served as the catalyst for the rebrand to UM.

"Our new brand represents our unrelenting drive and dedication to making data accessible and actionable for every industry," said Gladys Kong, CEO, UM. "We have been at the forefront of many industry shifts, but nothing compares to where we are today. We're enabling all types of organizations — from cities to research institutions to retail establishments — to leverage data to transform how they do business."

Today, a number of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies as well as large research firms, universities and tourism boards rely on UM to inform more timely, accurate and efficient business decisions. Customers include RAND Corporation, Hawaii Tourism Authority, Columbia University, Yale University and many others.

Kong added, "This milestone is a culmination of our efforts to help our customers harness the power of data to grow their organizations. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved, and we're just getting started. There is massive opportunity for growth, and we will continue to build on our world-class intelligence platform to ensure data is accessible for every business, large or small."

In 2020, UM dedicated its resources to helping communities during the pandemic. The company conducted research to show the impact of data in city planning, economic development and recovery, COVID-19 vaccination planning and more.

"For the past several months we have been developing data-rich tools for national, state, and local leaders to combat the devastating effects of COVID-19. This effort requires a data-driven approach to understand everything from vaccination capacity to staffing and population movement patterns," said Alan Worden, CEO of Community Data Platforms. "The data scientists and engineers at UM are able to provide that, and more, through their data intelligence services. They are an invaluable partner in our efforts to support effective and equitable vaccination programs."

