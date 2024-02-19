19.02.2024 18:00:00

  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

                                                                             Paris, February 19, 2024

RELEASE

                                                                                             DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 12 TO 16, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 12 to 16, 2024.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/02/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/02/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/02/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/02/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/02/2024FR001045120343 00024,713412XPAR
 TOTAL43 00024,713412 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

